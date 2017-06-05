Jao Mapa kinakarir ang pagpipinta dahil matumal ang trabaho sa showbiz

BALIK sa pagpipinta ngayon ang dating matinee idol na si Jao Mapa dahil madalang ang project niya sa pelikula at telebisyon.

Tatlo ang anak nina Jao at asawa nito na lahat ay nag-aaral kaya kailangan niyang magsipag. “Madalang kasi ang offer, walang kumukuha sa akin,” say ng aktor nang makatsikahan namin kailan lang.

Kasama na si Jao sa grupo ng painters, “I got into a group, the Amoro Bravo and this coming August, magsa-submit ako ng artist profile and I’m honored to be part of the group and right now, pag-uusapan pa lang around August sa Fisher Mall.

Ito ang gusto kong pagtuunan at karerin. Matagal na ring hindi ko nabigyan ng importansya ang pagpipinta ko kung saan ako nakakuha ng diploma sa UST (graduate ng Fine Arts) bukod sa pag-arte,” sabi ni Jao.

Mahusay na artista si Jao kaya nakakapagtaka kung bakit hindi siya nabibigyan ng regular TV show. Ang huling nagawang pelikula niya ay ang indie film na “New Generation Heroes” na idinirek ni Anthony Hernandez at ginampanan ng aktor ang papel na guro maski na grade 2 lang daw ang natapos niya.

“My character here is, I owned a talyer tapos nangangalakal din at naisipan kong magturo sa mga bata na nangangalakal. It was based on the story of Efren Penaflorida, pushcard educator na nanalo sa CNN nu’ng 2009. Ganu’n ang ginagawa ko sa movie,” kuwento ni Jao.

Hoping si Jao na mabigyan ng magandang playdate ang “New Generations Heroes” dahil naaayon sa panahon ang kuwento nito lalo na ‘yung mga nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa para mabigyan ng magandang buhay ang pamilya.

“Tapos si Ms. Aiko (Melendez), teacher sa Korea na kaya nag-OFW para maipatayo ang bahay nila, akala niya ‘yung pinadadala niyang pera sa Pilipinas may magandang pinupuntahan, it turned out na inuubos ng asawa sa iba at hindi naipatayo ‘yung bahay. Tapos si Ms. Joyce (Penas) lahat ng raket pinasok bukod sa pagtuturo kasi gusto niyang ipagamot ‘yung anak niyang may cerebral palsy. So maraming matutunan sa movie,” kuwento ni Jao.