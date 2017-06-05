Aicelle Santos pasok sa Impostora ni Kris Bernal

KAPUSO pa rin ang Rock N’ Soul Diva na si Aicelle Santos matapos mag-renew ng exclusive contract sa GMA Network kamakailan.

Aicelle has been part of GMA 7 for 11 years now, and she treats the Kapuso Station as her second home, “Una sa lahat, thank you Lord sa blessings, and siyempre sa GMA sa patuloy na pagtitiwala nila sa akin.

“Dito talaga ako nag-grow. Hindi ka naman basta basta maggo-grow kung yung environment mo hindi ka tinuturing na pamilya. So lahat, from the staff, mga bosses, mga nakatrabahong artista, isang pamilya talaga, kaya yung pagmamahalan kitang kita. And I’m staying because they trust me kaya I’m very thankful,” aniya.

Present sa contract-signing ni Aicelle sina GMA Entertainment TV Senior Vice President Lilybeth Rasonable; GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer; GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Manager Joy Marcelo at Carlo Orosa, Aicelle’s co-manager and Talent Group Head ng Stages.

Makakasama ang singer-actress sa upcoming Afternoon Prime series na Impostora topbilled by Kris Bernal and Rafael Rosell. She is very happy to be one of the cast members and she said that viewers will definitely enjoy watching the remake for its relatable storyline.

“I’m playing Deedee, the best friend of Nimfa played by Kris Bernal. Siguro makikita ng viewers si Aicelle somehow du’n sa character na pino-portray ko.

“Mapapanood sa Impostora yung story ng friendship at pagiging totoo sa sarili, pero nandu’n yung may mga pangarap na gustong abutin, ano ba yung kailangan mong ipagpalit para maabot yung mga bagay na yun,” kuwento ng dalaga.

Sey naman ni Ms. Lilybeth sa pagiging loyal Kapuso ni Aicelle, “Siyempre sobrang happy kasi hindi biro ‘yung mag-stay ka dito for more than 10 years. Dito na nag-bloom ang career niya. Dito na rin nag-bloom ang kanyang personal life.

“So anak siya ng GMA and we’re very happy that she’s still with us. And we know naman that Aicelle aside from being a terrific singer is also a very good actress. So we’re glad that she’s part of Impostora,” sey pa ng GMA executive.