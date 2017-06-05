Kilig pa more…hatid ng tambalang JennyGil sa ‘MLFTS’ Bandera

WAGING-WAGI sa ratings game at social media ang Pinoy adaptation ng hit Korean series na My Love From The Star. Kaka-landing pa lang nito sa GMA Telebabad nitong Lunes ay talagang pumatok na agad sa mga manonood. Maraming kinilig sa refreshing na tambalan nina Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado bilang Steffi Chavez at ang pinakabagong Kapuso heartthrob na si Gil Cuerva sa kanyang pagganap bilang Matteo Domingo. Ngayong linggo, mas pakikiligin pa kayo ng JennyGil tandem dahil mas magiging closer na sila sa isa’t isa. Asahan ang mas marami pang nakakatuwa at nakaka-in love na eksena sa My Love From The Star lalo na ngayong unti-unti nang nahuhulog ang loob ng heartthrob na alien kay Steffi.

