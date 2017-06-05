Actress-politician minura ni DJ Mo dahil sa billboard

MINURA ni Mo Twister ang dating aktres at news anchor na si Quezon City Councilor Precious Hipolito Castelo dahil sa billboard nito na nakabalandra sa isang basketball court.

Ipinost ni DJ Mo sa Instagram ang nasabing billboard kung saan makikita ang pa-ngalan at litrato ng konsehala sa backboard ng court. Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “Hoy @precioushipolito, P.I. ka!”—ballers from New Capitol Estates [NCE] in QC, probably.”

Nagkomento naman ang isang follower ni Mo ng, “Thanks, motwister. NCE players would be really happy if they remove this ASAP.” Na sinagot naman ng DJ ng, “Yeah this is pretty fuc***ed up. Quickly, someone draw a d*ck on her face.”

Sinagot din ni Mo ang isa pa niyang follower na nagsabing, “@djmotwister don’t sleep on the fact that the backboard is pink hahahaha.”

Reply naman ni DJ Mo, “I don’t have an issue with the co-lor, it’s the fucking narcissism to think that she’s ruining these people’s hobby by promoting herself, it’s disgusting and @precioushipolito clearly seems to only care about her career and not the recreational well-being of the people there.

“You know what kind of politician that eventually makes her. The village management should be ashamed of themselves, and too bad Precious has the inability to feel shame.

“Growing up in a humble village, basketball was the only thing I looked forward to every-day. This fuc***ng sucks hahaha but it’s funny, in a fuc***ing sucks way.”

Isang netizen naman ang nagsabi na hindi na kailangang murahin ni Mo si Precious at wala raw itong karapatan na makisawsaw sa isyu dahil wala naman daw ito sa Pilipinas.

Ayon naman sa isang @jeffreymutia, “Thanks for making this viral. In less than 24 hours tinanggal na nila ang photo ni precious hipolito.”

Wala pang sagot ang konsehala sa isyu. Bukas ang pahinang ito para sa panig ng dating aktres.