Chalk allowance hindi pa naisasabatas, hinaharang na ng DBM

Dismayado si ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio sa rekomendasyon ni Budget Sec. Benjamin Diokno sa Pangulong Duterte na -veto ang chalk allowance para sa mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan.

“We’re dismayed that at this early stage, DBM Secretary Diokno is already talking about vetoing the increase in the so-called chalk allowance as provided in a bill recently passed in the Senate. The counterpart measure in the House hasn’t even been discussed yet,” ani Tinio.

Sinabi ni Tinio na hindi totoo ang sinasabi ni Diokno na white board na ang ginagamit ngayon sa mga pampublikong paaralan at pagpapakita umano na hindi niya alam ang totoong kalagayan ng mga pampublikong paaralan.

“Aside from its patent inaccuracy, the annual “chalk allowance’ is used by teachers to pay, not just for chalk, but for other teaching supplies required in the classroom everyday, and which government does not provide them.”

Sinabi ni Tinio na kulang pa ang P2,500 chalk allowance na itinaas meal sa P700 noong 2011. Ipinasa ng Senado ang panukala na gawin itong P5,000.

Ayon kay Tinio maraming guro ang napipilitan na bumunot ng sariling pera para maipambili ng mga bagay na magagamit nito sa pagtuturo sa siksikan at mainit na silid aralan.

Abot sa P1.5 bilyon ang gagastusin ng gobyerno kapag itinaas sa P5,000 ang chalk allowance.