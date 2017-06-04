Kawal patay sa BIFF attack sa Maguindanao By John Roson Bandera

Isang kawal ang nasawi nang salakayin ng mga kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedoom Fighters (BIFF) ang isang Army outpost sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao, Linggo ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Hinarass ng di mabatid na bilang ng kasapi ng BIFF ang detachment sa Brgy. Tukanalipao dakong alas-4:30, sabi ni Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs officer ng Army 6th Infantry Division. Nauwi ito sa 45-minutong palitan ng putok, kung saan isang kawal na may ranggong corporal ang nasawi, sabi ni Encinas sa isang text message. Tumanggi muna si Encinas na pangalanan ang nasawi dahil di pa naipapaalam sa pamilya nito ang sinapit. Nagpadala ng karagdagang sundalo para tulungan ang inatakeng detachment, at may manaka-nakang palitan ng putok pa na nagaganap Linggo nghapon, aniya. Ayon kay Encinas, posible na ang pag-atake ay ganti para sa mga operasyon ng militar laban sa BIFF sa Maguindanao, hindi pakikisimpatiya sa mga Islamic militant na kalaban ng militar sa Marawi City. –

