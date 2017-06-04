Magulang ng suspek sa pag-atake sa Resorts World humingi ng tawad Inquirer

HUMINGI ng tawad ang mga magulang ng suspek na si Jessie Carlos, na nanloob sa Resorts World Manila, na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 37 empleyado at mga panauhin. “Sa mga (biktima), nakikiramay po kami. Humihingi po kami ng patawad sa nagawa ng anak ko,” sabi ng tatay ni Carlos na si Fernando.

Sinabi naman ng nanay ni Carlos na si Teodora na nalulong sa sugal ang kanyang anak.

“Mabait po anak ko, nalulong lang po siya sa sugal. Hindi rin namin matanggap na nagkaganon siya. Kaya humihingi po kami ng patawad,” sabi ni Teodora.

Hindi naman makapagbigay ng pahayag ang asawa ni Carlos dahil sa depresyon.

