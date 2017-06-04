1,200 miyembro ng ISIS na sa PH na, ayon sa opisyal ng Indonesia

TINATAYANG 1,200 mga miyembro ng Islamic State (IS) ang nasa Pilipinas, kasama na ang 40 mula sa Indonesia, ayon sa Indonesian defense minister, matapos ang isinagawang international security forum kahapon sa Singapore.
“I was advised last night, 1,200 ISIS in the Philippines, around 40 from Indonesia,” sabi ni Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu sa Shangri-La Dialogue.
Ito’y sa harap ng paglusob ng mga miyembro ng Maute sa Marawi.
“How can we tackle these foreign fighters? We have to be comprehensive,” dagdag ni Ryacudu, na isang retired general.
Sinabi naman ni Defense Undersecretary Ricardo David, na dumalo rin sa forum, na bago sa kanya ang sinasabing 1,200 miyembro ISIS na nasa Pilipinas na.
“I really don’t know, my figure is about 250-400, a lot less,” sabi ni David.
Idinadag ni David na tinatayang 40 ISIS ang sinasabing kabilang sa mga lumusob sa Marawi, kung saan walo rito ang napatay ng tropa ng gobyerno.
“Our intelligence estimates that there are about 40 foreigners that fought in the Marawi incident,” ayon kay David. AFP
