Bagong school year sasalubungin ng lumang problema

Sasalubong bukas sa 22.8 milyong estudyante sa pampublikong paaralan ang mga dati ng problema na hindi pa rin nasosolusyunan ng gobyerno.

Ayon kay Alliance of Concerned Teachers partylist, magsasagawa rin sila ng kilos protesta upang ipahayag ang kanilang pagkadismaya sa kabiguan ng gobyerno na gawing prayoridad ang edukasyon sa bansa.

“As the schools are set to open today teachers and students are again to face the same problems. There are still no sufficient teachers, classrooms, facilities and equipment and other instructional and teaching materials,” ani Benjamin Valbuena, national chairperson ng ACT.

Sinabi ni Valbuena na ang budget ng edukasyon para sa 2017-18 ay 17 porsyento ng national budget kapos sa international standard na 20 porsyento.

“In addition, the increase in the education budget is not even enough to address the basic shortages of the schools,” anito.

Nadagdagan pa umano ang problema ng pagpapatupad ng senior high school program.

Upang mapbawasana ng bilang ng mga estudyante na lumilipat sa pampublikong paaralan, ang gobyerno ay namimigay ng voucher na maggagamit na pangmatrikula sa pribadong eskuwelahan.

Noong 2017, P34.5 bilyon ang inilaang pondo para sa voucher program mula sa P567.1 bilyong pondo ng edukasyon.

“The 2017 voucher allocation posted an increase of 164% from the 2016’s allocation. This is even though its implementation is still full of anomalies and remains to be un-audited. There are reports coming to us already that students are not finishing their studies in the private schools as they cannot keep up with the day-to-day expenses,” dagdag pa ni Valbuena.