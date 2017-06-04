DFA tiniyak na minomonitor ang mga pag-atake sa London INQUIRER.net

TINIYAK ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na minomonitor nito ang mga kaganapan sa gitnang London matapos ang pag-atake ng mga terorista kung saan marami na ang naiulat na nasawi. Sa isang pahayag, idinagdag ng DFA na nakikipag-ugnayan ang Philippine Embassy sa London sa mga komunidad ng mga Pinoy para malaman kung may mga nadamay na mga Filipino. “Our Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Filipino community in the area to ascertain whether any Filipino is among the casualties,” sabi ng DFA. Wala pang pagkakakilanlan sa mga biktima ng pinakahuling terorismo. Matatandaan mahigit 20 katao ang nasawi matapos ang nangyaring suicide bombing sa concert ng pop star na si Ariana Grande sa Manchester wala pang dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan.

