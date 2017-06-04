Suspek sa panloloob sa Resorts World Manila nakilala na
3:19 pm | Sunday, June 4th, 2017
KINILALA na ang suspek sa nangyaring insidente sa Resorts World Manila na isang Jessie Carlos, na taga Sta. Cruz, Maynila.
Sa isang panayam sa state-run na Radyo ng Bayan, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na si Carlos ay kinilala ng kanyang misis na Jen Carlos, ng 1663 Felix Huertas st. corner San Lazaro, Sta. Cruz, Manila.
“Sila po ‘yung owner ng isang pre-school diyan. At according to her po ay siya ay, si Jesse Carlos po ay addicted to gambling,” sabi ni Abella.
Idinagdag ni Abella na nagpapatunay lamang ito na hindi isang terorismo ang nangyari kundi isang pagnanakaw lamang.
“So, we just like to say that we like to put the worries of the general public to rest para hindi po sila mabahala kaya po minadaling mailabas ito para hindi na po naliligalig ang mga tao na that this could be some form of terrorist attack, hindi po,” dagdag ni Abella.
Nauna na ring isinantabi ni Pangulong Duterte ang anggulong terorismo ang nangyaring trahedya sa Resorts World Manila matapos namang dumalaw sa ilang punerarya kung saan dinala ang mga biktima ng insidente.
“This is the action of one person whose… as formerly analyzed by the PNP that this was the — a criminal act perpetrated by an emotionally disturbed individual,” ayon pa kay Abella. (Bella Cariaso)
