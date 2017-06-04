Erika Padilla, Jeffrey Cariaso ikakasal na; may baby na sa Oktubre

MASAYANG ibinalita ng actress-sportscaster na si Erika Padilla na ikakasal na siya sa kanyang boyfriend next month, ang dating PBA champion na si Jeffrey Cariaso.

Sa nakaraang presscon ng bago niyang pelikula, ang “Can We Still Be Friends”, starring Arci Muñoz and Gerald Anderson, sinabi ni Erika na super excited na siya sa kanilang wedding.

“We’re going to fly to the States for our civil wedding. Pagkatapos po ng premiere night (ng CWSBF), within this month,” aniya.

Noong nakaraang Abril nag-propose si Jeffrey sa Kapamilya actress at sa susunod na buwan na nga sila magpapakasal sa US, “And then July 2018 doon po ako ikakasal sa church dito sa Pilipinas.”

Anim na buwan na ring buntis ngayon si Erika at inaasahang ipapanganak niya ang panganay nila ni Jeffrey sa first week ng October.

Napasalamat naman si Erika sa ABS-CBN at Star Cinema dahil kahit pregnant na siya ay binibigyan pa rin siya ng magagandang proyekto.

Sana raw kahit na may-asawa at anak na siya ay kunin pa rin siya ng mga bossing ng network sa mga teleserye at pelikula.