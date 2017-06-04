Probinsyano, MMK, My Dear Heart pasok sa Top 10 program sa Pinas Bandera

MAS pinapanood pa rin ng mas maraming Pilipino ang ABS-CBN noong Mayo para sa mapagkakatiwalaang balita, dekalidad na mga programa, at napapanahong mga kwento na tiyak kapupulutan ng aral ng buong pamilya. Base sa datos ng Kantar Media, walo sa top 10 na pinakapinapanood na programa sa bansa last month ay mula ABS-CBN, kaya naman tumaas ang kanilang average national audience share ng hanggang 46% sa pinagsamang urban at rural homes. Nangunguna pa rin sa laban ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa average national TV rating na 38.2%. Talagang tinutukan ng madlang pipol ang pagsasara ng unang aklat ng kwento ni Cardo (Coco Martin) matapos niyang mapatay si Joaquin (Arjo Atayde). Sa pagbubukas ng ikalawang aklat ng kwento, pinapangako pa rin ng programa na magbibigay ito ng maaaksyong mga eksena gabi-gabi na tiyak kapupulutan ng araw at kamalayan sa mga nangyayaring krimen sa bansa. Pasok naman sa ikawalang pwesto ang The Voice Teens (34.7%) na sinundan ng Maalaala Mo Kaya (31.8%) at Wansapanataym (31.7%). Nasa top 10 din ang TV Patrol na nakakuha ng average national TV rating na 30.3% na sinundan ng My Dear Heart” (26.9%) na patuloy na sinusubaybayan sa magagandang aral na hatid ni Heart (Heart Ramos) at Dra. Margaret (Coney Reyes) at Wildflower (22.5%) ni Maja Salvador.

