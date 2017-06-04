Concert ni Ariana Grande sa Pinas tuloy pa rin Bandera



TULOY ang concert ng American pop star na si Ariana Grande sa Manila ngayong darating na August sa kabilang ng naganap na terror attack sa Manchester noong nakaraang buwan. Nagdesisyon ang producer at organizer ng “Dangerous Woman” tour ni Ariana na huwag nang i-cancel ang Manila leg ng nasabing concert. Magaganap ito sa Aug. 21 sa SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, base na rin sa tweet ng Music Management International. Bukod sa Pilipinas, itutuloy na rin ang iba pang schedule ng “Dangerous Tour” sa US, Australia at Asia. Kung matatandaan, nagkagulo sa concert ni Ariana sa Manchester noong nakaraang buwan nang magpasabog ang isang suicide bomber na ikinasawi ng 22 katao at ikinasugat ng 100 iba pa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.