ABS-CBN may regalo sa mga Pinoy fans ng NBA

LALONG mapapasarap ang panonood ng Pinoy basketball fans dahil ipapalabas ng ABS-CBN, ang nangungunang media at entertainment company sa bansa, ang buong NBA Finals nang live sa free TV at SKYcable na nagsimula nitong Biyernes (June 2) sa Game 1 sa pagitan ng Golden State Warriors at defending champion na Cleveland Cavaliers. Kumalas ang Warriors sa Cavaliers sa second half upang maipanalo ang Game 1 sa iskor na 113-91. Nanguna sa Dubs si Kevin Durant na may 38 na puntos at 2016 MVP Stephen Curry na nagpakawala ng anim na tres, samantalang hindi naging sapat ang double-double ni Lebron James na 28 points at 15 rebounds para makabawi sa 20 turnovers ng Cavs. Napanood ng Pinoy NBA fans ang aksyon nang may Tagalog na komentaryo sa ABS-CBN sa free TV at ABS-CBN HD sa SKYcable (channel 167), sa tulong nina Boom Gonzalez at TJ Manotoc na nasa Amerika para sa Finals. Ang mga NBA fans naman na mas pinapaboran ang orihinal na komentaryo sa Ingles ay nanood sa S+A ch.23 sa free TV at sa cable sa S+A SKYcable ch. 17 at S+A HD SKYcable ch. 166. Patuloy na makakapili ang mga manonood kung saan nila panonooring ng live ang mga laro sa pagpapatuloy ng NBA Finals ng ABS-CBN sa darating na Lunes (June 5) ng 8am sa ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN HD, S+A, and S+A HD. Hindi rin mahuhuli ang mga Sky subscribers sa Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Baguio, General Santos, at Dumaguete, na live din makakapanood ng NBA Finals sa Tagalog sa ABS-CBN ch. 2 at ABS-CBN HD ch. 700, at sa wikang Ingles naman sa S+A ch.23 at S+A HD ch.701. Mapapanood naman ng Sky Direct subscribers ang mga laro sa ABS-CBN HD ch. 2, S+A ch. 8, at S+A HD ch. 24. Alamin kung kakayanin ni James, ang all-time playoff scoring leader ng NBA, at ni Kyrie Irving, ang cover boy ng bagong NBA2K game, na mai-tabla ang serye sa Game 2 ngayong Lunes (June 5), 8 a.m.. Abangan ang Games 3 at 4 sa June 8 at June 10 ng 9 a.m. at 8:30 a.m.. Kung kakailanganin, mapapanood ang Game 5 sa June 13, 9 a.m.; Game 6 sa June 16, 9 a.m.; at Game 7 sa June 19, 8 a.m.. May replay ding ipapalabas sa S+A, ang free TV sports channel ng ABS-CBN, sa parehong araw ng mga laro sa ganap na 8pm. Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, bumisita sa online sports hub ng ABS-CBN Sports na sports.abs-cbn.com.

