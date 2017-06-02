Twice-to-beat nakuha ng San Miguel Beermen Bandera, INQUIRER.net

NAMAYAGPAG si Charles Rhodes sa ikaapat na yugto para tulungan ang San Miguel Beermen na masungkit ang top two seed sa 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa pagtala ng 112-101 pagwawagi kontra GlobalPort Batang Pier Biyernes sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Inihulog ni Rhodes ang 19 sa kanyang 34 puntos sa huling yugto maliban pa sa pagtala limang rebounds at dalawang assists para tulungan ang Beermen na mapigilan ang ratsada ng Batang Pier. Si Chris Ross ay nagdagdag ng 17 puntos, pitong assists, anim na rebounds at dalawang steals habang si June Mar Fajardo ay nag-ambag ng 15 puntos, walong rebounds at tatlong assists mula sa San Miguel bench. Si Alex Cabagnot ay kumana ng double-double sa ginawang 13 puntos at 10 rebounds habang si Marcio Lassiter at Arwind Santos ay may tig-13 puntos para sa Beermen.

