Coleen: Love na love ko si Billy, pero mahal ko rin trabaho ko!

ENJOY na enjoy si Coleen Garcia sa pagiging kontrabida sa serye nina Gerald Anderson at Kim Chiu.

Effective ang mga emote niya sa daytime series ng ABS-CBN na Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin bilang palaban at inggiterang ex-girlfriend ni Jake Cuenca.

“Actually gusto ko kasi yung last show namin (Passion de Amor). After that show sabi ko sana yung next medyo may pagka-kontrabida ng konti para iba naman.

“Kasi gusto ko palagi pag may bagong role sana it’s always different from the previous role. Sobrang masaya ako sa role na ito,” sey ni Coleen sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Looking forward nga raw siya lagi sa taping ng ILAI dahil feel na feel niya ang karakter ni Isabel Reyes,

“Medyo parang may pagka female counterpart ni Jake kasi kontrabida na may story pa rin and vulnerabilities. Ex ako ng character ni Jake tapos kung siya yung president ako naman yung VP of marketing niya so parang wala kaming choice but to work with each other.

“Tapos ako may feelings pa ako sa kanya kaya nu’ng kinuha niya as endorser si Kim medyo papahirapan ko siya,” kuwento ni Coleen. “Maraming-marami pang mangyayari sa character ko na I’m sure ikagugulat ng viewers,” aniya pa.

Sa itinatakbo ngayon ng kuwento ng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, mukhang mas titindi pa ang labanan nina Jake at Gerald nang dahil kay Kim. Siyempre, hindi basta-basta magpapatalo si Jake kaya abangan kung hanggang saan ang kaya niyang gawin para lang makuha ang kanyang gusto.

Samantala, magiging hands on daw si Coleen sa preparasyon ng wedding nila ni Billy Crawford, “Hindi naman ako magye-yes kung hindi talaga yun ang nararamdaman ko but you know I’m realizing more and more how much of a commitment marriage really is. Magse-seminar din kami sa church and everything so talagang nagiging real na siya para sa akin.

“Pero masaya pa rin ako kasi I feel just as committed also pa rin to my work. Kasi nabibigyan ko pa rin ng oras, nabibigyan ko pa rin ng another part of my heart also. So okay naman. Masasabi ko pa naman as much as iniibig ko ang ka-lovelife ko, ang future husband ko, iniibig ko pa rin naman ang trabaho,” sey pa ng aktres.