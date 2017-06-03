Netizen na-shock nang malaman ang presyo ng damit ni Gretchen

GRETCHEN Barretto made us laugh.

Really. She tickled the funnybone in us.

When one fan saw the beautiful dress she was wearing, she immediately researched how much it cost.

She was so surprised at the price of the dress kaya naman she commented, “So embarrassed after I saw the price of the mambo dress, coz its exactly the amount written on my salary check.”

Easily, it caught the attention of La Greta who wrote, “NO REASON TO BE EMBARRASSED BY THE Amount OF MONEY THAT YOU EARN. WHAT MATTERS IS THAT YOU WORK to earn YOUR KEEP, you are not lazy. Those who do nothing to earn are those who must be embarrassed. Good job.”

Was La Greta taking a swipe at herself? Hindi ba niya naisip ang ibig sabihin ng kanyang statement.

We all know that this Material Girl does not work. All she does is document her rich and famous lifestyle. Almost all the things she does, all the dresses that she wears, all the branded bags she clutches and all the food that she eats are documented via Instagram video or selfie.

We believe that she is the personification of her statement na “those who do nothing are those who must be embarrassed.” The joke is on you, La Greta. How funny!!!