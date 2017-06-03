Galit na ‘bukol’ ni Tom Rodriguez pinagpiyestahan ng mga beki

NAGPIYESTA ang mga beki sa latest pictorial ni Tom Rodriguez.

We saw his photo recently at talagang Felix Bakat ang kanyang dingdang. He was wearing briefs lang and pronounced na pronounced talaga ang kanyang manhood.

Parang talagang ginalit ang kanyang kargada to make it appear na well endowed siya. Some say naman na photoshopped lang ang nasbaing litrato but others say it’s true.

Since kumalat na ang picture na naka-underwear siya ay ginawan ng paraan ang nakakalokang photo.

Parang binura na ang kanyang tigasing kargada para maging tame ang dating ng picture.

Kung pagmamasdan mo kasi ang original photo ay parang candidate ng bikini open ang dating ni Tom. Palaban kasi ang kanyang kargada sa picture.