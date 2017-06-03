Maine pinagsabihan ang mga palaaway at laiterang Aldub fans: Hindi na tama!

OUT of EXASPERATION perhaps, Maine Mendoza almost pleadingly asked her fans to avoid bashing people.

“I do not get how people can throw so much hate on others. I mean.. inano ba nila kayo?”

“I know how much you love us and how hard you try to protect us but enough with the foul words, guys.. Hindi na tama.”

Those were her recent pakiusap sa kanyang unruly and rude fans who bashed anyone whom they thought was against their idol.

But some fans noticed na nag-tweet lang si Maine nang ma-bash nang husto si Sef Cadayona after mabuking na nag-videole sila sa bahay nito.

Although Sef denied in recent interview na dyowa niya si Maine, the fans still bashed him. Ang feeling kasi nila ay panira lang sa AlDub itong si Sef.

Actually, mismong fans ni Maine at AlDub followers ang walang habas na nam-bash kay Sef. Ang feeling ng ilan ay nagtataray si Maine. Hindi na lang kasi diretsuhin ang issue sa kanila ni Sef. Ang dami pang arte.

But one fan defended Maine and said, “No, di siya nagtataray. It’s called being stern. Marami nang beses yan nagsaway ng fans sa pambabash eh, hindi naman nakikinig. Understandable if she got fed up dahil kawawa ung mga kapwa niya artista.”

Ganito rin ang sentiment ng isa pang fan who said, “Pag sumosobra na dapat maging blunt na, ilang beses na niya pinakiusapan mga fans pero makukulit pa din. Lahat na lang binabash, GMA, si Sef tsaka si Gabbi Garcia. Siya siguro napapahiya sa ginagawa ng fans niya.”

One fan noted that “When Alden is being degraded by mulat you say nothing, but when Sef is being cursed affected masyado? Something is wrong.”