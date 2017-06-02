Pinoy celebs offer prayers for the victims of Resorts World tragedy

NAKIRAMAY at nag-alay ng dasal ang ilang celebrities para sa lahat ng nasawi sa nangyaring kaguluhan sa loob ng Resorts World Manila kaninang madaling-araw.

Kabilang sa mga namatay sa RWM tragedy ang lalaking nagwala at nagpaputok ng baril na siyang itinuturing na prime suspect sa insidente. Ilan pa sa mga nasawi ay mga empleyado ng resort-casino na na-suffocate dahil sa sunog na kagagawan din ng suspek.

Sa kanyang Twitter account idinaan ni Lea Salonga ang kanyang saloobin tungkol sa nangyari, aniya, “To our friends at @rwmanila, we stand with you. You’ve been a great home for @TheVoiceABSCBN and we will rock together again in July.”

Sey naman ni Vice Ganda, “I think it is best for everyone to just stay home right now. Be safe. God bless us. There’s still a lot of reasons to be grateful for. Let’s just continue spreading LOVE no matter what. GANDAng tanghali.”

Tweet naman ni Dingdong Dantes, “I just landed here in SFO and heard about another tragedy that happened in Resort’s World. I mourn with all the families of our victims.”

Nakiusap din si Dingdong sa mga netizens na mag-ingat sa pagpo-post o pagse-share ng balita sa social media, “From our fallen soldiers in Mindanao, to the civilian casualties. Let us all be vigilant and and not add to the mayhem by spreading unverified news. May God bless us all.”

Ito naman ang ipinost ni Janine Gutierrez, “What in the world is happening. Watching CNN, hoping everyone makes it out of Resorts World unharmed.”

Ayon naman kay Bianca Gonzales, “11 of those defending the country in #Marawi yesterday, 30+ in RW last night. God bless their souls and comfort their loved ones.”

Ito naman ang dasal ni Ogie Alcasid pagkatapos mabalitaan ang tungkol sa RWM tragedy, “Dear Lord, protect us from all evil. Do not let fear overwhelm us but instead help us to besteadfast In our faith in your amazing power.”