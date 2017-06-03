Kris imposible na raw makabalik sa ABS-CBN: Ayaw na nila sa akin!

HINDI pa rin nawawalan ng pag-asa ang mga loyalistang fans ni Kris Aquino, naniniwala sila na makakabalik pa rin ang TV host sa ABS-CBN.

Mahigit isang taon nang walang regular show si Kris sa TV, huli siyang napanood sa GMA 7 kung saan umere ang kanyang special travel show na Trip Ni Kris.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, isang litrato niya na may hawak na bulaklak ang kanyang ipinost na may caption na: “Awesomely BEAUTIFUL Lobby Flowers @thepeninsulatokyo.”

Dito sunud-sunod na nagkomento ang kanyang mga followers, at ang ilan nga rito ay nagsabing ipinagdarasal pa rin nila na makabalik siya sa Kapamilya network at magkaroon muli ng regular talk show.

Ayon sa isang netizen, huwag daw mawalan ng pag-asa si Kris dahil ang isang tulad daw nitong magaling na TV host ay laging may puwang sa industriya. Hiling din nito na bumalik na siya sa ABS-CBN at muling angkinin ang kanyang trono.

Ayon naman sa isa niyang fan, “Please balik ka na sa ABS-CBN, since you left never na akong nagwatch ng morning show nila, ‘yung pinalit sa show mo obvious na me pinipili ng mga guests. Take care and have fun sa Japan and happy bday kay Kuya Josh!”

Sinagot naman agad siya ni Kris at sinabing, “Ayaw na nila sa kin. But it’s cool. There’s always a rainbow and a heart!”

Nasa Japan ngayon si Kris kasama ang mga anak na sina Joshua at Bimby.