Misis ng cong patay sa Resorts World Manila incident

Nakiramay ang mga kongresista kay Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr., matapos na mamatay ang kanyang misis sa pamamaril at pagsunog sa Resorts World Manila. Nakiramay ang mga kongresista kay Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr., matapos na mamatay ang kanyang misis sa pamamaril at pagsunog sa Resorts World Manila.

Nakipag-ugnayan si House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas kay PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa at kinumpirma nito na isa sa mga nasawi si Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales.

“Sir positive [iyung] wife of Rep. Dong Gonzales of Pampanga, Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales, [she] died in the incident. We are still looking for her sister, Consolacion P. Mijares. No report yet,” ani Farinas.

Si Rep. Gonzales ay kasama sa grupo ng mga kongresista na bumiyahe pa-norte upang tignan ang mga daan.

Nabatid na humiwalay si Gonzales sa grupo ng mga kongresista at bumiyahe pabalik ng Maynila matapos na hindi makontak ang misis.

Agad namang nakiramay si Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas kay Gonzales at iba pang nasawi at nasugatan sa insidente.

“My condolences to my colleague Congressman Gonzalez for his loss. I join him in prayers for the eternal rest of his wife’s soul,” ani Vargas. “It is with a great emotion and deep sadness to learn the death of these innocent people. Our condolences to the bereaved families.”

Nakiramay din sina Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo at Isabela Rep. Rodito Albano.

“We are so saddened by what happened. He (Cong. Dong) was with us in the bus and he had to go because he was so worried only to have his worst fear confirmed,” ani Albano.

Sinabi ni Castelo na maraming tanong na dapat masagot gaya ng kung papaano nakapagdala ng mataas na kalibre ng baril ang salarin sa lugar na dapat ay ipinapatupad ang mataas na seguridad.

“No terror link but public vigilance needed. The police authorities have established the tragedy that struck Resorts World Manila was not in anyway related to the ongoing terrorist siege in Marawi City. That should calm initial public worries, but utmost vigilance should be exercised as authorities continue to investigate the incident,” ani Castelo. “The question on how the suspect was able to bring a high-powered rifle and incendiaries into a supposedly tightly-secured leisure area frequented by locals and tourists is totally beyond me.”