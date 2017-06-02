Gigi Reyes humirit ng piyansa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hiniling ni Gigi Reyes, kapwa akusado ni dating Sen. Juan Ponce Ernie, sa Sandiganbayan Third Division na makapagpiyansa sa kasong plunder. Hiniling ni Gigi Reyes, kapwa akusado ni dating Sen. Juan Ponce Ernie, sa Sandiganbayan Third Division na makapagpiyansa sa kasong plunder. Ayon kay Reyes hindi matibay ang ebidensya ng prosekusyon laban sa kanya kaya dapat ay payagan siyang magpiyansa ng korte. “In the instant case, accused Reyes has consistently maintained that she is entitled to bail because no evidence of her guilt for the crime of Plunder as charged by the Prosecution exists,” saad ng anim na pahinang mosyon. Si Reyes ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder, isang non bailable offense, kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ni Enrile ng P172.8 milyong kickback mula sa non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund. Nakakulong si Reyes, dating chief of staff ni Enrile, sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig City. Naghain naman si Napoles ng mosyon sa Sandiganbayan Fifth Division upang mailipat siya sa detention cell ng National Bureau of Investigation mula sa Camp Bagong Diwa.

