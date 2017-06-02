P21M nakuha sa Quezon

Isang mananaya sa Quezon ang nanalo ng P21.6 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola Huwebes ng gabi. Isang mananaya sa Quezon ang nanalo ng P21.6 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola Huwebes ng gabi. Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ang nanalo ay tumaya ng lucky pick. Siya ay tumaya sa bayan ng Candelaria. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 09 31 35 30 19 06. Umabot sa P15.9 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang 30 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P430 naman ang 1,483 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 23,664 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Lotto 6/42 ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado.

