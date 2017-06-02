Junjun Binay pinayagan mag-Amerika
2:54 pm | Friday, June 2nd, 2017
Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Third Division si dating Makati Mayor Junjun Binay na bumiyahe sa Estados Unidos.
Si Binay ay maaaring umalis sa bansa mula Hunyo 8-30. Pinayagan siyang pumunta sa California, New York at Washington.
Hindi na kinuha ni Binay ang P608,000 travel bond na inilagak nito sa mga nauna niyang biyahe kaya ito na rin ang gagamitin niyang bond sa biyaheng ito.
Kailangan niyang pumunta sa Clerk of Court limang araw pagdating niya sa bansa upang ipresinta ang kanyang pasaporte bilang patunay na wala itong ibang bansa na pinuntahan.
“Accused seeks the utmost indulgence of this Honorable Court to allow him to travel along and accompany his four minor children to the US… Notably, all his children successfully hurdled the 2016-17 school year and asked to spend their vacation as a family, outside of the Philippines,” saad ng mosyon ni Binay.
Patay na ang misis ni Binay. “Without sounding too moving, this is a time where Accused must be a father and a mother to his minor children.”
Tinangkang harangin ng prosekusyon ang pag-alis ni Binay.
Si Binay ay nahaharap sa mga kasong kriminal kaugnay ng anomalya umano sa ipinagawa nitong Makati City Hall Building Parking na may kabuuang halagang P2.2 bilyon.
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94