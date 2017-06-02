Junjun Binay pinayagan mag-Amerika

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Third Division si dating Makati Mayor Junjun Binay na bumiyahe sa Estados Unidos.

Si Binay ay maaaring umalis sa bansa mula Hunyo 8-30. Pinayagan siyang pumunta sa California, New York at Washington.

Hindi na kinuha ni Binay ang P608,000 travel bond na inilagak nito sa mga nauna niyang biyahe kaya ito na rin ang gagamitin niyang bond sa biyaheng ito.

Kailangan niyang pumunta sa Clerk of Court limang araw pagdating niya sa bansa upang ipresinta ang kanyang pasaporte bilang patunay na wala itong ibang bansa na pinuntahan.

“Accused seeks the utmost indulgence of this Honorable Court to allow him to travel along and accompany his four minor children to the US… Notably, all his children successfully hurdled the 2016-17 school year and asked to spend their vacation as a family, outside of the Philippines,” saad ng mosyon ni Binay.

Patay na ang misis ni Binay. “Without sounding too moving, this is a time where Accused must be a father and a mother to his minor children.”

Tinangkang harangin ng prosekusyon ang pag-alis ni Binay.

Si Binay ay nahaharap sa mga kasong kriminal kaugnay ng anomalya umano sa ipinagawa nitong Makati City Hall Building Parking na may kabuuang halagang P2.2 bilyon.