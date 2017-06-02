MRT nagkaaberya muli

Dalawang beses nagka-aberya ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw.

Una itong nagkaaberya alas-6:32 ng umaga. Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang north bound train sa Cubao station kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero.

Alas-10 ng umaga naman ng masira ang northbound train sa GMA Kamuning station. Pinababa rin ang mga pasahero dahil sa technical problem.

Mula Lunes hanggang kahapon ay pitong beses ng nagkaka-aberya ang MRT 3.

Isang beses noong Mayo 29, dalawa noong Mayo 31, at dalawa noong Hunyo 1.

Kahapon ay nagkaroon din ng aberya ang operasyon ng LRT 2 matapos na pumulupot ang isang tarpaulin sa quaternary wire ng tren sa pagitan ng Legarda at Recto stations.

Humingi ng paumanhin ang LRT 2 dahil kinailangan na limitahan ang biyahe ng tren mula sa Santolan station hanggang sa V. Mapa station.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.