RTVM nagsori matapos i-upload ang isang pelikula sa Facebook page ng PCOO Bandera

HUMINGI ng paumanhin ang RTVM (Radio Television Malacanang) matapos aksidenteng i-upload sa opisyal Facebook page ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) ang isang pinapanood na banyagang pelikula. “RTVM would like to apologize for a film that was accidentally aired live at the Presidential Communications Facebook page today, June 2, 2017,” sabi ng RTVM sa isang opisyal na pahayag. Ang RTVM ang opisyal na nakatutok kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang mga aktibidad. “The film was erroneously played for a few seconds by our technician that was doing a test on the equipment set-up,” ayon pa sa pahayag ng RTVM. Matatandaang laman ng mga batikos ang opisina ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar matapos namang i-upload ang isang mababang kalidad na video kung saan idinidepensa ang deklarasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao. “We regret that this slip-up happened while we continue to work on our daily broadcast documentation and coverage of presidential engagements,” ayon pa sa RTVM. Agad namang tinanggal ang na-upload na pelikula. “We remain committed to our mission in serving the Filipino people through news dissemination with the widest communication reach,” dagdag pa ng RTVM.

