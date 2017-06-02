Pagsabog, gunfire sa Resorts World Manila; ilang katao sugatan Bandera

GINULANTANG nang sunod-sunod na pagpapaputok ng baril at pagsabog ang Resorts World Manila sa Pasay City Biyernes ng madaling araw. Dahil dito, ini-lockdown ang hotel para i-secure ang kaligtasan ng lugar at ng mga taong naririto. Sa isang report ng Radyo Inquirer, naiulat na nasunog din ang isa pang bahagi ng hotel. May mga ulat na ilang hindi kilalang tao na nakamaskara ang pumasok sa hotel. Wala pang impormasyon kung ilan katao ang nasugatan sa insidente. Gayunman, ilang tao ang nakita ang isinasakay sa ambulansiya.

