Carwash ng MRT P80M ang presyo

Sa loob ng tatlong taon, babayaran ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ng P80 milyon ang contractor na naglilinis sa mga tren at istasyon nito.

Ayon kay PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles masyadong mahal ang ibinabayad ng MRT 3 sa Busan Universal Rail Inc. para sa paglilinis na ginagawa nito sa mga light rail vehicles.

“This means that BURI is charging MRT 3 at least P74,000 daily or at least P2.22 Million per month just for the job of washing LRVs. This is comparable to a car wash service provider rendering services to at least 500 cars every day, including holidays,” ani Nograles.

Sinabi ni Nograles na dapat ay kanselahin ng Department of Transportation ang kontrata dahil ‘anomalous’ at ‘invalid’ ito.

“The Duterte government should not be carrying this burden of getting the flak for the malfeasance and misfeasance of the past administration,” saad ng solon.

Sinabi ni Nograles na ang pinalitan ng BURI, ang Sumitomo Corp. ay naniningil lamang ng P350,000 kada buwan o P12.6 milyon sa loob ng tatlong taon.

Kinuwestyon din ni NOgrales ang Common Service Waste Management service ng BURI na nagkakahalaga ng P15.696 milyon sa loob ng tatlong buwan, malayo sa siningil ng Sumitomo na P720,000 sa tatlong taong serbisyo.