DJ Mo kinampihan ng mga anti-Mocha: Go, go, go! Sige lang huwag mo siyang tigilan!

NAKAHANAP ng katapat itong si Mocha Something sa katauhan ni Mo Twister who took to social media to shame the singer kuno.

Ipinost ni Mo ang picture ni Mocha na nakabihis na parang madre pero naka-bra lang at panty. Ang pangungutyang hashtag ni Mol, “#symbolism.”

Mas marami ang kumampi kay Mo sa ginawa niyang iyon based on the comments sa isang popular website.

“Hahahaha! Buti naman nakahanap ng katapat tong si Mocha!!! Pagpatuloy mo lang yan Mo!”

“She deserves to be treated this way. Not because she is a woman, or whoever she supports. Because she is stupid. And loves the sound of her own voice.”

“Eto na ang magandang labanan. Mo vs Mocha. Go Mo! Wag mo titigilan yang mochang iyan.”

“Go go go Mo! Tagal naman sumagot ni Mocha bka naghahanap pa ng dictionary! Bwahhaha.”

“You did it again MO! Love it. See Mocha? Mo maybe less in height but his coconut shell is loaded.”

“Para naman nyang binastos ang image ng mga madre at may cross pa.”

“Oo atey, binastos talaga ni ateng mocha mo ang image ng mga madre at cross, check it, si mocha mismo nagpost jan, repost lang ni Mo. Ang bastos bastos talaga ni mocha no?”

No, Mo is not slut-shaming Mocha. When she agreed to pose like that, it was she who slut-shamed herself!!!