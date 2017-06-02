Richard: Ang sarap ng feeling na magkatrabaho uli kami ni Angel!

DESTINY. ‘Yan ang paniwala ng fans nina Richard Gutierrez at Angel Locsin na pareho nang Kapamilya ngayon. Itinuring ding King & Queen ang dalawa noong kasagsagan ng kasikatan nila sa GMA.

Ngunit matapos nga ang ilang taon, muling magkakasama ang dalawa sa telebisyon at pelikula.

Magkakasama muli sina Richard at Angel sa bagong serye ng ABS-CBN na La Luna Sangre na pagbibidahan nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

“Welcome Chard! Finally nandito ka na din. Magkasama na ulit tayo!” ang mensahe ni Angel sa dating ka-loveteam matapos ang contract signing ng aktor sa ABS-CBN kung saan present din sina COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Star Creatives COO Malou Santos, Finance head for Broadcast and News and Current Affairs Cat Lopez, at ang mommy at talent manager ni Richard na si Annabelle Rama.

Bukod sa La Luna Sangre, magtatambal muli sina Angel at Richard sa pelikulang “Wife, Husband, Wife” kasama si Angelica Panganiban under Star Cinema sa direksyon ni Nuel Naval.

Sa solo presscon ni Richard kamakalawa para sa La Luna Sangre, sinabi nitong napakalaki nang nagawa ni Angel sa kanyang career. Nakagawa pala sila ng anim na pelikula together noong 2004 hanggang 2006.

“She was very happy for me, very excited and ang sarap lang ng feeling na makakatrabaho ko ulit si Angel,” ani Richard.

“Ang sarap ng feeling kasi ‘yun nga sabay kaming nag-start. It’s good to see familiar faces and work with them and Angel has been a vital person in my career and it’s nice to do a reunion project at nauna pa ‘yung sa TV.

“It’s very good and to be working with John Lloyd (Cruz) also, he’s one of my contemporaries, halos kasabayan ko siya and now we are working together. I respect him and it’s nice to finally be working with people na before di ko nakakatrabaho,” sey pa ng aktor.

Gagampanan ni Richard ang karakter ni Sandrino sa La Luna Sangre, ang hari ng mga bampira.