Jeep bumaligtad: 22 sugatan

Dalawampu’t dalawa katao, karamiha’y menor de edad, ang nasugatan nang bumaligtad ang sinakyan nilang jeepney sa Tanudan, Kalinga, ayon sa pulisya. Kabilang sa mga sugatan ang 12 kabataang may edad 5 hanggang 14, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-11 ng umaga Miyerkules sa Sitio Gimma, Brgy. Babbanoy. Minamaneho ni Marlon Morgia ang pampasaherong jeepney nang biglang itong bumaligtad, ayon sa ulat. Lumabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na maputik at madulas ang kalsada, kaya naganap ang insidente. Dinala ang mga sakay ng jeep sa Kalinga Provincial Hospital para malunasan ang mga bahagyang pinsala na kanilang tinamo, ayon sa ulat.

