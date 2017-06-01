2 patay, mahigit 1,200 preso nalason sa food poisoning sa Bilibid INQUIRER.net

UMABOT na sa dalawa preso ang nasawi, samantalang umakyat na rin sa 1,212 bilanggo ang nalason matapos ang nangyaring food poisoning sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP), ayon kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Sinabi ni Aguirre na namatay ang dalawang preso dahil na rin sa dehydration, hypovolemic shock at diabetes type 2.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na nagbigay na ang Department of Health (DOH) ng 1,008 IV fluids at 50,000 Aquatabs.

Nauna nang itinuro ang kinain na paksiw na bangus na siyang naging sanhi ng food poisoning.

“The caterer already denied that it was the milkfish and pointed at the possible contaminated drinking water but we are still looking into it,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Nagsimula ang insidente noong Biyernes ng umaga kung saan umabot sa 300 preso ang tinamaan ng diarrhea.

