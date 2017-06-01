Paglilitis ni Revilla tatagal ng mahigit 1 taon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Mahigit isang taon ang itatagal ng paglilitis ng Sandiganbayan Fist Division sa kasong plunder ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.

Kahapon ay tinapos na n korte ang pretrial ng kaso at itinakda ang pagsisimula ng pagdinig sa Hunyo 22 at gagawin tuwing Huwebes— umaga at hapon.

Sinabi ng prosekusyon na aabot sa 50 testigo ang kanilang ipipresinta samantalang ang kampo ni Revilla ay 37. Maghaharap din ng 13 testigo si Janet Lim Napoles at 19 naman si Richard Cambe, dating staff ni Revilla.

Hindi pa napagdedesisyunan ng korte ang mosyon ni Revilla na huwag payagan ang prosekusyon na iprisenta ang ilan sa mga ebidensya nito.

Sa Hunyo 15 ay pupunta ang mga akusado sa korte upang pirmahan ang pretrial order na naglalaman ng listahan ng mga ebidensya at testigo.

Ayon sa Ombudsman tumanggap si Revilla ng kabuuang P224.5 milyong kickback mula sa mga non-government organization ni Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

Si Revilla ay nakakulong sa PNP Custodial Center samantalang si Napoles ay nasa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig.

