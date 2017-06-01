Napapatay na Maute umabot na sa 94

SINABI ni Defense Secretary Delfine Lorenzana na umabot na sa 94 na miyembro ng Maute group ang napapatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City. SINABI ni Defense Secretary Delfine Lorenzana na umabot na sa 94 na miyembro ng Maute group ang napapatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City.

“So we were able to kill already close to 100, 94 na kanina ang napapatay natin. We don’t know yet kung ilan pa ‘yung hindi natin ma-account,” sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa isang briefing sa Malacanang.

Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na batay sa kanyang pagtaya aabot pa sa 100 miyembro ng Maute ang nananatili sa Marawi City.

“According to reports that we received recently, there were about 500 fighters in all na kalaban natin doon eh. The Mautes group are 260, si Isnilon Hapilon brought about 100 of his people from Basilan plus ‘yung mga local armed groups na tumutulong, it’s about 500,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Lorenzana na paisa-isang umaalis ang mga miyembro ng teroristang grupo sa Marawi.

“We also heard that some of them, the Mautes have been leaving the area in small group, by one, by twos, ganun, umaalis na sila,” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.

Niliwanag ni Lorenzana na hindi galing sa AFP ang impormasyon ng Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) na nagtapos sa University of the Philippines (UP) ang lider ng Abu Sayyaf na Isnilon Hapilon.

“Baka UPang, University of Pangasinan. I’m just joking ano. No, we don’t know that ano. We did not also claim that he is from UP,” sabi pa ni Lorenzana.

Samantala, ibinunyag ni Lorenzana na may impormasyon ang militar na may diretang kontak ang nahuling

babaeng Syrian kay Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza na naaresto sa Bohol kasama ang kanyang mister na Abu Sayyaf at bomb expert na si Renierlo P. Dongon.

“Now, we have evidence to prove that the lady, the Syrian woman, is actually in contact with Superintendent Nobleza. Meron silang mga remittances ng pera between the certain lady to Nobleza,” sabi ni Lorenzana. (Bella Cariaso)