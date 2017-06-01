Kalat na: Robi, Alex nainsulto sa ginawa ni Gab

MAY himig tampo o hinanakit ang naging sagot nina Alex Gonzaga at Robi Domingo sa naging post ni Gab Valenciano sa social media.

Sa nalalapit kasing pagtatapos ng I Can Do That at sa pag-anunsyo ni Gab na muli siyang magla-lie low sa showbiz, pinasalamatan nito ang naturang reality show kasama ang mga kapwa celebrity contestants niya.

Isa-isang pinangalanan ni Gab ang lahat at nag-thank you rin ito sa production staff, but there was no mention of Alex and Robi bilang mga hosts ng show.

Dahil diyan nakapag-post ang dalawa na parang nainsulto sila at nagtampo kay Gab dahil hindi man lang sila nabanggit sa mga pinasalamatan nito. Balitang in-edit na ni Gab ang kanyang post at isinama na ang pangalan ng dalawang host.

Hmmmm, kung kailan naman matatapos na ang show at kung kailan may anunsyo na naman itong anak nina Gary Valenciano at Angeli Pangilinan na mawawala muna pansamantala ay saka naman may ganitong iskandalo?