Kalat na: Robi, Alex nainsulto sa ginawa ni Gab

MAY himig tampo o hinanakit ang naging sagot nina Alex Gonzaga at Robi Domingo sa naging post ni Gab Valenciano sa social media.
Sa nalalapit kasing pagtatapos ng I Can Do That at sa pag-anunsyo ni Gab na muli siyang magla-lie low sa showbiz, pinasalamatan nito ang naturang reality show kasama ang mga kapwa celebrity contestants niya.
Isa-isang pinangalanan ni Gab ang lahat at nag-thank you rin ito sa production staff, but there was no mention of Alex and Robi bilang mga hosts ng show.
Dahil diyan nakapag-post ang dalawa na parang nainsulto sila at nagtampo kay Gab dahil hindi man lang sila nabanggit sa mga pinasalamatan nito. Balitang in-edit na ni Gab ang kanyang post at isinama na ang pangalan ng dalawang host.
Hmmmm, kung kailan naman matatapos na ang show at kung kailan may anunsyo na naman itong anak nina Gary Valenciano at Angeli Pangilinan na mawawala muna pansamantala ay saka naman may ganitong iskandalo?
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94