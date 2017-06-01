Coco di nagpasindak sa taong-ibon; hari pa rin ng primetime

INILAMPASO ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ang Mulawin vs. Ravena sa unang week ng kanilang sagupaan.

Partida na, ha, pero sa AGB Nielsen na survey service na sina-subscribe ng GMA ay talo ang Kapuso show. Actually, walang ipinanalong kaso ang Mulawin vs. Ravena.

Sa pilot night ay naka-12.2% ang Kapuso show laban sa 12.7 ng serye nina Coco Martin at Yassi Pressman. On its May 23 episode, biglang sadsad sa 10.7% ang Mulawin habang 13% naman ang Probinsyano. Sa May 24 naman ay 11% ang nakuha ng show ni Dennis Trillo habang 13.6% naman ang show ni Coco. On its May 25 episode, talo na naman ang Siyete (11.3%) against the Kapamilya show (12.4%). Last Friday (May 26), 11.6 % ang nakuha ng Siyete while Coco’s show got 12.2%.

Hindi na namin ipo-post ang KANTAR Media result dahil wala ring ipinanalong kaso ang rating ng Mulawin.

“Umpisa pa lang ng mulawin na to dami na ganap na kapalpakan from lampin to iphone to biglang hila patalikod na lipad. Hahaha! Kakaloka. waley ng ganap na maganda sa probinsyano pero nilampaso pa din ang mga ibon,” commented one guy.

“Grabe yung mga batang cast ng mulawin ang galing umarte. Parang mas magaling pa ata sa mga adult counterpart nila,” observed one guy.