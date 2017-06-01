Pagpapalabas ng NBA games sa free TV may problema

INAABANGAN na ang labanan sa championship ng NBA teams na Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers bukas ng umaga, June 2. Mapapanood din daw ito sa Pilipinas.

‘Yan ay kung mareresolbahan ang reklamo ng Solar Entertaiment laban sa ABS-CBN, Sky Cable TV ng Dos na may receivables pa sa cable company ng Kapamilya network.

Lumabas ang balita sa Entrepreneur.com. ph na sinegundahan naman ng Spin.com.ph. Ang Solar ang local distributor ng NBA games for the past 16 years.

Sa statement na inilabas ng mga lawyer ng Solar (mula sa Divina Law Office) nu’ng May 16, 2017, nagtapos ang kontrata ng ABS-CBN sa paglalabas ng NBA games nu’ng 2014.

Ayon sa Divina Law Office, Solar, “Continued to feed its two channels and to bill Sky Cable believing there was an ‘implied renewal’, an industry practice to prevent sudden blackout of TV channels and a service interruptions to subscribers.”

Bahagi pa ng statement, “Solar then went to court. In its complaint, Solar alleged that respondents did not want to pay because they wanted Solar to lose its license by default from NBA Properties, Inc. of the US so that ABS-CBN and Sky Cable could take over.”

Kaugnay ng reklamo ng Solar, naglabas ang Mandaluyong Court ng order “to garnish or seize bank accounts and other assets of ABS CBN Corp and its Sky Cable Entertainment Corp. over the airing of BTV and NBA Premium TV channels.” Pirmado ni Judge Monique Quisumbing ang order nu’ng May 16.

Ni-require ng korte na mag-post ang Solar ng bond para sa P659 million na kinokolekta nito.

Nag-file ang ABS-CBN ng motion to lift the writ of attachment and garnishment nu’ng May 29, 2017 at na-grant ang motions sa nasabi ring araw.

Naku naman, baka mag-alburoto ang fans ng Cleveland at Warriors na umaasang mapanood ang bakbakan sa free TV channel, huh!