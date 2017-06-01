Jolina selosa pero hindi talakerang misis

NAMAMANGHA ang hands-on parents na sina Jolina Magdangal at Mark Escueta sa bilis ng paglaki ng kanilang tatlong taong gulang na anak na si Pele.

Sa presscon ng endorsement nilang pamilya, ang Super Twins Easy Wear Baby Pants, sinabi na Mark na napapansin niyang very observant ang bagets at nagugulat na lang sila sa mga natutunan nito. “Before, alam ko lang na sobrang observant ni Pele, curious siya sa mga bagay sa paligid. Ngayon nagugulat na lang kami na may mga words or phrases siyang sasabihin na hindi naman namin tinuro or ginagamit. Kumakanta na rin siya ngayon,”

“Dati, he usually plays in one place pero ngayon takbo na siya nang takbo, talon nang talon. So kung before, he wears Super Twins Premium Baby Diapers, ngayong lumaki na siya and with his more active behavior, Pele now uses the new Super Twins Easy Wear Baby Pants,” dagdag ni Jolens.

Pero ang pinakagustong pagbabago kay Pele na napansin ng kanyang magulang ay ang pagiging loving daw nito.

“All the sacrifices, all the hardwork, all the patience, lahat ng pagod, lahat napapalitan ng saya makita mo lang yung ngiti sa kanya. Lalo na pag lumapit na sa ‘yo, yayakapin ka at magsasabi ng ‘I love you Mama’, ‘I love you Papa’, it’s all worth it,” ani Jolina.

Naniniwala naman si Mark na ang experience na ito ay magiging daan hindi lang para mas maging mabuting magulang kundi mas mabuting mga tao.

Very grateful naman si Aileen Choi-Go, VP for Marketing ng Megasoft Hygienic Products dahil sa tiwala ng pamilya Escueta sa Super Twins Brand. Naniniwala siya na sina Jolina, Mark at Pele ang perfect ambassadors ng Super Twins Premium Baby

Diapers at ng bagong Super Twins Easy Wear Baby Pants, na nagbibigay ng suporta, proteksyon at comfort para sa mga baby.

Anyway, isa sa mga sikreto nina Jolens at Mark sa isang happy family ay ang pagiging open sa isa’t isa. Selosa raw siya pero hindi siya binibigyan ng dahilan ni Mark para magselos. Hindi rin daw siya madakdak na misis at super loyal na mister daw si Mark.