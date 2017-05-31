Tax reform package aprub na, panalo sa lotto, diesel bubuwisan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan kagabi ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukalang tax reform package na isinusulong ng Duterte administration. Sa botong 246-9 at isang abstention inaprubahan ng Kamara ang House bill 5636 na magpapababa sa personal income tax na binabayaran ng mga empleyado pero magpapataas naman sa buwis na ipinapataw sa iba’t ibang produkto kabilang ang premyo sa lotto. Ipadadala ang panukala sa Senado upang matalakay ng mga senador. Sa ilalim ng panukala, wala ng buwis na ipapataw sa mga sumasahod ng P250,000 kada taon. Mula sa P82,000, ginawa ng P100,000 ang 13th month pay at iba pang bonus na tinatanggap ng empleyado. Papatawan naman ng excise tax na P6 kada litro ang diesel at liquefied petroleum gas. Una itong papatawan ng P3 sa 2018, dagdag na P2 sa 2019 at P1 sa 2020. Ang excise tax ng aspalto ay gagawin namang P3 mula sa P0.56 sa 2018 kata kilo. Magiging P5 sa 2019 at P6 sa 2020. Ang bunker fuel na ginagamit sa paggawa ng kuryente ay papatawan ng P3 buwis kada litro sa 2018, P5 sa 2019 at P6 sa 2020. Sa kasalukuyan ay walang ipinapataw na buwis dito. Ang buwis ay ipinapasa sa mga kostumer. Ang excise tax leaded premium gasoline ay gagawin namang P7 sa 2018 mula sa P5.35 kada litro; P9 sa 2019 at P10 sa 2020. Ang unleaded premium gasoline naman ay papatawan na ng P7 kada litro sa 2018 mula sa P4.35; P9 na ito sa 2019 at P10 sa 2020. Ang excise tax aviation turbo jet fuel ay itataas sa P7 mula sa P3.67 sa 2018; P9 sa 2019 at P10 sa 2020. Ang kerosene naman na walang excise tax ay papatawan ng P3 sa 2018, P5 sa 2019 at P6 sa 2020. Ang panalo naman sa lotto ay papatawan ng 20 porsyento kaya sa P1 milyong panalo ang maiuuwi na lamang ng nanalo ay P800,000. Dismayado naman si Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate dahil sa halip na bawasan umano ang buwis ng taumbayan ay dinagdagan pa nito. “President Rodrigo Duterte promised to ease the burden of Filipino citizens in paying income taxes. However, this is not the overall aim of HB 5636. HB 5636 is far from the promise of President Duterte,” ani Zarate.

