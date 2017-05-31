DU30 rumesbak kay Chelsea Clinton kaugnay ng rape joke Bandera

RUMESBAK si Pangulong Duterte sa anak ni dating US president Bill Clinton na si Chelsea Clinton matapos naman siyang batikusin kaugnay ng kanyang rape joke. “Kagaya ni Chelsea. She slammed me for the rape joke. I was not joking. I was being sarcastic, you listen to the speech. I do not laugh at my own jokes. Sabihin ko sa kanya, when your father, the president of the United then was screwing Lewinsky and the girls there in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa Davao City.

Nauna nang binatikos ni Chelsea si Duterte matapos ang kanyang biro na sagot niya ang mga sundalo sakaling manggahasa sa isinasagawang operasyon sa Marawi City.

