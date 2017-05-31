Mga lider ng CPP arestuhin-DU30

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na aarestuhin ang mga lider ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) sakaling umuwi ng bansa.

“But I am warning the leaders whom I have released and who are now talking to the representatives of my government: Do not attempt to come home. I will arrest all of you and throw you to the slammer,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang talumpati sa ika-119 anibersaryo ng Philippine Navy sa Davao City.

Nauna nang ipinag-utos ng CPP na paiigtingin ang pag-atake ng New People’s Army (NPA) matapos ang deklarasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“Pagkukulungin ko kayo at lahat nung matanda, aarestuhin ko ‘yun uli. And if needed, they will just die there inside the prison. Alam ninyo na hindi na kayo makatakbo-takbo. So stop f****** government,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Naging dahilan ang kautusan ng CPP para bumagsak ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng National Democratic Front (NDF).

“Kayong mga komunista, you are just wasting your time. You cannot prevail over Government of the Republic of the Philippines neither can you find a sanctuary under a communist rule. Huwag na tayong magbolahan. Iyan ang mangyayari sa inyo,” sabi ni Duterte,” dagdag ni Duterte.