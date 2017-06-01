The Glory of God

June 1, 2017 Thursday, 7th Week of Easter1st Reading:

Acts 22:30; 23:6–11

Gospel: Jn 17:20–26

Jesus looked up to heaven and prayed, “I pray not only for these but also for those who through their word will believe in me. May they all be one as you Father are in me and I am in you. May they be one in us; so the world may believe that you have sent me. “I have given them the Glory you have given me, that they may be one as we are one: I in them and you in me. Thus they shall reach perfection in unity and the world shall know that you have sent me and that I have loved them just as you loved me.

“Father, since you have given them to me, I want them to be with me where I am and see the Glory you gave me, for you loved me before the foundation of the world. “Righteous Father, the world has not known you but I have known you, and these have known that you have sent me. As I revealed your Name to them, so will I continue to reveal it, so that the love with which you loved me may be in them and I also may be in them?”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

At a gathering of senior citizens, an old woman testifies about four important men in her life. She says, “Each morning I wake up with Mr. “Will Power”, then go to see “John”. All though the day Mr. “Art Rhytis” takes me from joint to joint. At night, I sleep with a good massage from Mr. “Ben Gay”.”

Life is hard especially when the body begins to deteriorate. But Jesus had introduced to human life new possibilities. He makes all things new (Rev. 21:5), turns our sorrows into joy (Jer. 31:13) and wipes all tears dry (Rev. 21:4). Jesus opened for us these new possibilities when he gave us the glory that he received from the Father (John 17: 22). In what did this glory consist?

In one of Jesus’ conversation with Peter, “Glory” means suffering (John 21:15-18). Peter had just confirmed his love to Jesus three times. Then Jesus said to him, “…but when you are old you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you where you do not want to go” (John 21:18). Then John made this parenthetic remark, “Jesus said this to indicate the kind of death by which Peter would glorify God (John 21:19).” Glory, in the context of this conversation, is suffering.

As used in today’s Gospel reading Glory takes the same meaning of suffering. When Jesus said, “I have given them the Glory you have given me” (John 17:22), he was saying that he has given mankind the possibility of being glorified through sufferings. With this kind of glorification Christ can make all things in our life new, turn our sorrows into joy and wipe our tears away. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.