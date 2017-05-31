DU30 sinabing suspensyon ng writ of habeas corpus at hindi martial law ang plano sa Visayas

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi na martial law kundi suspensyon lamang ng writ of habeas corpus ang ipapatupad sa Visayas sakaling makapasok ang mga teroristang grupo.

“I will be forced to declare the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, not martial law, but ‘yung habeas corpus lang so that I can arrest you anytime without a warrant,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-119 anibersaryo ng Philippine Navy sa Davao City.

Iginiit naman ni Duterte na ito ay bahagi lamang ng paghahanda sakaling muling magtangka ang mga terorista sa Visayas.

“That is just a precautionary measure. I don’t think it will happen. I hope it will not happen. But if it does, we must be ready. There is no middle ground here. We are not talking about an ordinary police operation,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Samantala, iginiit naman ni Duterte na pinopondohan pera mula sa droga ang mga terorista sa bansa.

“Alam namin na wala masyadong tulong ang ISIS sa Middle East. Nakukuha namin ‘yung ipinapadala nila by just examining papers and one of those who were really this recipient of a huge amount was a member of the Philippine National Police, ‘yung si (Supt. Maria Christina) Nobleza,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Matatandaang naaresto si Nobleza kasama ang sinasabing kanyang mister na Abu Sayyaf na si Renierlo Dongon sa Bohol matapos ang tangkang paglusob ng teroristang grupo sa lalawigan.

“She was not only in cahoots but she was an active player in the terrorism business. She’s the one that was apprehended by the military in Bohol when she tried to extricate the remaining Abu Sayyaf who were on the run at that time,” ayon pa kay Duterte.