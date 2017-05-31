Sharon latest victim ng fake news sa social media Bandera

SI MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta ang latest victim ng fake news sa social media. Kumakalat kasi ngayon ang pekeng balita kung saan inamin diumano ng singer-actress na meron siyang HIV. Nailathala ito sa isang website (asia-newstv.com) na may headline na “Enough is enough’ as actress reveals HIV positive” na nilagyan pa ng litrato ni Mega na kuha sa isang presscon ng The Voice coach sa ABS-CBN. Ayon sa nasabing online article, may panayam pa raw si Sharon sa isang foreign news agency kung saan inamin diumano nito na siya’y HIV positive. Maraming followers si Mega ang nagbigay ng warning sa mga netizens na huwag basta-basta maniniwala sa kumamalat na online report. Huwag na rin daw sanang i-share ng mga ito ang nasabing ulat para hindi makaalarma sa mga tagasuporta ni Mega. Isa pang patunay na fake news ang nakalagay sa nasabing website, nag-share ng update si Sharon sa kanyang Facebook account tungkol sa kanyang mga trabaho. Aniya, tuluy-tuloy na ang taping nila para sa The Voice Teens, kasama pa ang iba pang coach. Bukod dito, busy na rin si Mega sa shooting ng kanyang indie movie na kasali sa Cinemalaya Film Festival.

