6 pulis nawawala sa Marawi INQUIRER.net

NAWAWALA ang anim na pulis sa gitna ng patuloy na bakbakan sa Marawi City, ayon kay Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

“Mayroon tayong mga MIA (missing-in-action) na hindi pa na-account na anim dahil nga itong mga local police ng Marawi City, hindi ma-contact ‘yung mga nasa downtown area,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Idinagdag ng opisyal na bukod sa anim na nawawalang pulis, tatlong pulis na ang napapatay at tatlong iba pa ang nasugatan sa bakbakan.

“Hindi pa natin malaman kung ano ang sitwasyon nila. Sana maganda ang progress ng ating clearing operation,” dagdag ni dela Rosa, kaugnay ng mga nawawalang pulis.

Binisita ng PNP chief ang mga pulis sa Marawi City noong Martes.

Tinatayang aabot sa 587 pulis mula sa Lanao del Sur police, Special Action Force (SAF), at Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) ang ipinadala sa Marawi City.

