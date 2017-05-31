Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado magiging kontrabida ni Liza sa ‘Darna’

FINALLY, inanunsyo na ni Star Cinema Chief Operating Officer Malou Santos na si Liza Soberano na ang gaganap na Darna sa pelikulang ididirek ni Erik Matti.

Matatandaang ilang taon din naging pahulaan kung sino ang gaganap na Darna kapag hindi umubra si Angel Locsin na siya pa ring gusto ng nakararami.

Kamakailan ay nagsabi na nga si Angel na hindi na niya magagawa ang proyekto dahil sa injury niya sa likod maski na ilang taon din siyang sumailalim sa therapy.

Sitsit ng aming source ay si Liza naman pala talaga ang choice ng ABS-CBN na maging Darna nu’ng una pa pang dahil ang magiging kuwento nga ay ipapasa sa kanya ni Angel ang “bato”.

“Yun ang back story, but since Angel will no longer part of Darna ay wala ng mangyayaring back story, si Liza na ang all throughout Darna sa kuwento,” ayon sa aming source.

Isa pang rebelasyon ang sinabi ng aming source, “Yung gaganap na Ding ang hindi pa napipili, may pa-audition pa. Pero kasama sina Anne Curtis at Iza Calzado as villain. I’m not sure what will be their role, pero definitely, mga kontrabida sila ni Liza.”

Magsisimula pa lang mag-training si Liza para maging physically fit.

Bago matapos ang buwan ng Hunyo magsisimula na ang shooting ng “Darna” ni direk Erik.

Pero iisa ang tanong ng netizens, sino ang magiging leading man ni Liza sa “Darna”?

May mga nakausap kami na dapat daw ay hindi si Enrique Gil dahil action ito at hindi bagay kay Quen ang maging action star.

“Dapat bagong mukha, as in baguhan,” sabi ng isang nakausap namin.

Pero para sa mga LizQuen fans, dapat daw ay si Enrique ang makatambal ni Liza sa “Darna”, wala raw ibang male star na babagay kay Liza.

Anyway, ang “Darna” rin ang dahilan kung bakit hindi na puwedeng mag-show sa ibang bansa muna ngayong taon si Liza dahil kailangan niyang mag-training at mag-shooting.