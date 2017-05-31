Bank account ng recruitment agency na idinadawit sa Maute pinabubuksan

Hiniling ng mga miyembro ng House minority bloc sa Anti-Money Laundering Council na buksan ang bank accounts ng recruitment agency na posibleng nagpondo umano sa Maute group.

Sinabi ni ACT-OFW Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III na dapat gamitin ng AMLC ang kanilang national security expertise upang mahabol ang mga kompanya na pumopondo sa mga teroristang grupo.

Partikular na tinukoy ni Bertiz ang Winston Q8 Certification Solutions Inc., na dinaraanan ng mga overseas Filipino worker bago makapagtrabaho sa Kuwait.

Ang kompanya ay pagmamay-ari ng Kuwaiti na si Kuwaiti Husayn Al-Dhafiri at misis nitong si Syrian Rahaf Zina na inaresto noong Marso dahil sa terorismo.

Ayon kay Bertiz kumikita ang Winston Q8 ng P9 milyon kada araw kaya maaaring umabot na sa P1 bilyon ang kinita nito mula sa siningil sa mga OFW.

Mayroon umanong ulat na natanggap si Bertiz na nagsasabi na ang pera ng kompanya ang pumopondo sa teroristang grupo na nakabase sa Mindanao.

Sinabi naman ni Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque na hihilingin niya sa security cluster na imbestigahan si Health Sec. Paulyn Ubial dahil pumayag ito na muling makapag-operate ang Winston Q8 kahit na pinagbawalan na ito ni dating Sec. Janet Garin.

“I will formally ask the security cluster of the Cabinet to investigate Ubial because she facilitated the return of Winston Q8. To my mind, Marawi happened [because] part of what Winston must have collected must have gone to the siege of Marawi and I want the

security cluster of the Cabinet to investigate Ubial,” ani Roque.

