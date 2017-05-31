Ginang patay, anak sugatan sa kidlat By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang ginang at nasugatan ang kanyang anak nang tamaan umano ng kidlat sa loob ng kanilang bahay sa Balingoan, Misamis Oriental, Martes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi si Julieta Amoguis, 53, habang ang 16-anyos niyang anak na si Lino Jr. ay nagpapagaling sa ospital, ayon sa ulat ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Naganap ang insidente sa bahay ng mga Amoguis sa Brgy. Kabangasan dakong alas-4. Sinabi ni Lino Amoguis Sr., mister ni Julieta, sa lokal na pulisya na nasa loob ng bahay ang kanyang mag-ina nang tamaan ng kidlat. Naka-confine ngayon si Lino Jr. sa Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital ng Talisayan, ayon sa ulat.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.